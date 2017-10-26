Best Shampoos & Conditioners, Based on Celebrity Hair Textures

When it comes to hair, there isn't a one-size-fits-all process.

Each person's hair has its own needs, based on their hair texture and desired styling. To be honest, you probably wouldn't know which shampoo and conditioner to buy from walking down the beauty aisle alone. It's a personal purchase, and marketing and advertising doesn't offer individualized solutions. 

For celebrity hairstylists, shampoos and conditioners provide the foundation to great styling (similar to the effect cleanser and moisturizer have on makeup). So, getting these products right are a must. And, it's impossible to do without considering the star's natural hair texture.

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture

Thankfully, celeb-loved hairstylists are more than willing to share the products that help to create red carpet-worthy hair, so you can buy your shampoo with confidence.

The first step: Use the chart above to determine your hair texture. (One to four ranges from straight, to wavy, to curly, to kinky. The ABCs indicate the level of texture. For instance, if you're a 1C like Jamie Chung, you have super-straight hair.) Then, scroll down to find the shampoo and conditioner that will work best for you.

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Chloe Grace Moretz

Getty Images

1A: Chloe Grace Moretz

Go-to Hairstyle: Straight to beach wavy blonde tresses

Hairstylist: Anh Co Tran

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

L'Oréal Paris

"[This shampoo] has a good balance of protein and moisture, plus it also smells wonderful," Anh Co Tran told Today.

Hair Expert Total Repair 5 Restoring Shampoo, $5.99

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

L'Oréal Paris

Hair Expert Total Repair 5 Restoring Conditioner, $5.99

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Kathryn Newton

Getty Images

1B: Kathryn Newton

Go-to Hairstyle: Long, naturally straight-to-wavy blonde hair

Hairstylist: Sheridan Ward

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Living Proof

"It's a great sulphate and paraben-free range, smells divine and it really helps to adds extra volume and lightness to the hair, which is perfect for those smoother hair types that suffer from lack of volume and lustre," her hairstylist Sheridan Ward told E! News.

Full Shampoo, $59

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Living Proof

Full Conditioner, $59

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Jamie Chung

Getty Images

1C: Jamie Chung

Hairstylist: Sheridan Ward

 

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Bumble & Bumble

"This great product from Bumble & Bumble is great for wavy hairstyles and is packed full of volumnizing minerals to help keep your hair looking effortlessly tousled," the beauty pro told us.

Surf Foam Wash Shampoo, $25

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Bumble & Bumble

Surf Creme Rinse Conditioner, $27

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Becky G

Getty Images

2A: Becky G

Go-to Hairstyle: Beach waves or (now) a straight bob

Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Dove

"I really llike using this shampoo because it helps to make hair more manageable and renew damaged hair," Cynthia shared with us. "It's also great to eliminate split ends."  

Nutritive Solutions Shampoo Intensive Repair, $5.99

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Dove

"[This conditioner] helps to strengthen hair to handle the everyday damage from daily styling routines," she added.

Nutritive Solutions Conditioner Intensive Repair, $3.99

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Dascha Polanco

Getty Images

2B: Dascha Polanco

Go-To Hairstyle: Long, highlighted or dyed hair with various daily styles (i.e. buns, ponytails, etc).

Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Ouidad

Keeps frizz at bay with moisture that won't weigh curls down. I love how this duo allows curls to look soft, defined with tons of shine. 

Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo, $18

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Ouidad

Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner, $20

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Zendaya

Getty Images

2C: Zendaya

Go-to Hairstyle: Retro hairstyling that commonly features her naturally wavy hair.

Hairstylist: Larry Sims

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Schwarzkopf Gliss

"Curly hair tends to be dry," her hairstylist mentioned. "The natural oil moisturizers of the curl and prevents split ends."

Hair Repair Nourishment & Split End Relief Oil Nutritive Shampoo, $5.49

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Schwarzkopf Gliss

Hair Repair Oil Nutritive Conditioner, $6.97

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Solange

Getty Images

3A: Solange Knowles

Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous natural hair and intricate braids

Hairstylist: Vernon François

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

VERNON FRANCOIS

"This is the best shampoo for happy curls, coils and waves because it has an ingredient which works to boost the shape of your strands," Vernon told E! News. "It also protects hair from harsh weather conditions and is sulfate-free, so it gently cleanses and moisture stays where it's needed. Three natural oils—mongongo, baobab and coconut—nourish hair and encourage healthy growth."

CURL~ Shampoo, $26

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

VERNON FRANCOIS

WHIPPED~Deep Conditioner, $39

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Corinne Foxx

Getty Images

3B: Corinne Foxx

Go-to Hairstyle: Flat-ironed tresses with loose curls

Hairstylist: Amanda Ambroise, Stylist at Warren Tricomi Salon

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Shu Uemura

"This shampoo is great because it cleanses hair without stripping the hair and scalp of its natural oils, while also drawing out impurities and build up on the scalp," beauty pro Amanda Ambroise revealed to us. 

Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $57

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Shu Uemura

"Corrine wears her hair mostly straight," the hairstylist mentioned. Like many women with curly hair that prefer to straighten their hair, heat protection is key. "This conditioning mask is rich in moisture. It replenishes the hair and helps against the drying effects of heat styling."

Urban Moisture Hydro-Nourishing Deep Treatment Masque, $68

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty Images

3C: Tracee Ellis Ross

Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous, curly hair

Hairstylist: Larry Sims

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Schwarzkopf Gliss

"Tracee wears her hair really big," Larry shared. "The shampoo and conditioner gives amazing volume for diffused or air dried hair."

Hair Repair Extra Volume Shampoo, $5.96

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Schwarzkopf Gliss

Hair Repair Extra Volume Conditioner, $5.96

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Anika Noni Rose

Getty Images

4A: Anika Noni Rose

Go-To Hairstyle: Light-to-dark brown curly hair

Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

Briogeo

"I love how it's gentle but it works to clean and condition curls that are thick and need extra nourishment," celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez told E! News. "Not many people know this but quinoa is an amazing natural ingredient that is great to help repair hair leaving it instantly silky and super soft. It really is a miracle ingredient that strengthens hair, which in turn adds length because there isn't any breakage."

Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co–Wash, $32

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Jade Eshete

Getty Images

4B: Jade Eshete

Go-to Hairstyle: Luxurious afros

Hairstylist: Nai'vasha Johnson

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

PUREOLOGY

"I like [this shampoo and conditioner] because it's really rich in moisture properties, which makes the curls more manageable," her hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told E! News. "More importantly, it's 100% Vegan and smells amazing."

Nano Works Gold Shampoo, $44

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

PUREOLOGY

Nano Works Gold Conditioner, $47

ESC: Shampoo and Conditioner by Texture, Lupita Nyong'o

Getty Images

4C: Lupita Nyong'o

Go-to Hairstyle: Short, kinky curls

Hairstylist: Vernon François

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

VERNON FRANCOIS

"This is the best shampoo for all kinky, coily and tight curls because it builds strength and adds moisture into the strands, which are two essentials for afro hair," Vernon told E! News regarding the product in his new hair-care line. "The formula feels incredibly luxurious and, because it's sulfate-free, it won't lather up and strip strands of precious natural oils. It contains oat seed extract which improves gloss and extract of sunflower seeds which protects hair."

PURE~FRO Shampoo, $26

ESC: Best Shampoos & Conditioners by Hair Texture

VERNON FRANCOIS

Leave~In Conditioner, $28

Buying shampoo and conditioner just got a lot easier!

