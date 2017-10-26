Best Shampoos & Conditioners, Based on Celebrity Hair Textures

David Livingston/Getty Images
When it comes to hair, there isn't a one-size-fits-all process.
Each person's hair has its own needs, based on their hair texture and desired styling. To be honest, you probably wouldn't know which shampoo and conditioner to buy from walking down the beauty aisle alone. It's a personal purchase, and marketing and advertising doesn't offer individualized solutions.
For celebrity hairstylists, shampoos and conditioners provide the foundation to great styling (similar to the effect cleanser and moisturizer have on makeup). So, getting these products right are a must. And, it's impossible to do without considering the star's natural hair texture.
Thankfully, celeb-loved hairstylists are more than willing to share the products that help to create red carpet-worthy hair, so you can buy your shampoo with confidence.
The first step: Use the chart above to determine your hair texture. (One to four ranges from straight, to wavy, to curly, to kinky. The ABCs indicate the level of texture. For instance, if you're a 1C like Jamie Chung, you have super-straight hair.) Then, scroll down to find the shampoo and conditioner that will work best for you.
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Straight to beach wavy blonde tresses
Hairstylist: Anh Co Tran
"[This shampoo] has a good balance of protein and moisture, plus it also smells wonderful," Anh Co Tran told Today.
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Long, naturally straight-to-wavy blonde hair
Hairstylist: Sheridan Ward
"It's a great sulphate and paraben-free range, smells divine and it really helps to adds extra volume and lightness to the hair, which is perfect for those smoother hair types that suffer from lack of volume and lustre," her hairstylist Sheridan Ward told E! News.
Full Shampoo, $59
Full Conditioner, $59
Getty Images
Hairstylist: Sheridan Ward
"This great product from Bumble & Bumble is great for wavy hairstyles and is packed full of volumnizing minerals to help keep your hair looking effortlessly tousled," the beauty pro told us.
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Beach waves or (now) a straight bob
Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez
"I really llike using this shampoo because it helps to make hair more manageable and renew damaged hair," Cynthia shared with us. "It's also great to eliminate split ends."
"[This conditioner] helps to strengthen hair to handle the everyday damage from daily styling routines," she added.
Getty Images
Go-To Hairstyle: Long, highlighted or dyed hair with various daily styles (i.e. buns, ponytails, etc).
Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez
Keeps frizz at bay with moisture that won't weigh curls down. I love how this duo allows curls to look soft, defined with tons of shine.
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Retro hairstyling that commonly features her naturally wavy hair.
Hairstylist: Larry Sims
"Curly hair tends to be dry," her hairstylist mentioned. "The natural oil moisturizers of the curl and prevents split ends."
Hair Repair Nourishment & Split End Relief Oil Nutritive Shampoo, $5.49
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous natural hair and intricate braids
Hairstylist: Vernon François
"This is the best shampoo for happy curls, coils and waves because it has an ingredient which works to boost the shape of your strands," Vernon told E! News. "It also protects hair from harsh weather conditions and is sulfate-free, so it gently cleanses and moisture stays where it's needed. Three natural oils—mongongo, baobab and coconut—nourish hair and encourage healthy growth."
CURL~ Shampoo, $26
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Flat-ironed tresses with loose curls
Hairstylist: Amanda Ambroise, Stylist at Warren Tricomi Salon
"This shampoo is great because it cleanses hair without stripping the hair and scalp of its natural oils, while also drawing out impurities and build up on the scalp," beauty pro Amanda Ambroise revealed to us.
"Corrine wears her hair mostly straight," the hairstylist mentioned. Like many women with curly hair that prefer to straighten their hair, heat protection is key. "This conditioning mask is rich in moisture. It replenishes the hair and helps against the drying effects of heat styling."
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous, curly hair
Hairstylist: Larry Sims
"Tracee wears her hair really big," Larry shared. "The shampoo and conditioner gives amazing volume for diffused or air dried hair."
Getty Images
Go-To Hairstyle: Light-to-dark brown curly hair
Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez
"I love how it's gentle but it works to clean and condition curls that are thick and need extra nourishment," celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez told E! News. "Not many people know this but quinoa is an amazing natural ingredient that is great to help repair hair leaving it instantly silky and super soft. It really is a miracle ingredient that strengthens hair, which in turn adds length because there isn't any breakage."
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Luxurious afros
Hairstylist: Nai'vasha Johnson
"I like [this shampoo and conditioner] because it's really rich in moisture properties, which makes the curls more manageable," her hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told E! News. "More importantly, it's 100% Vegan and smells amazing."
Getty Images
Go-to Hairstyle: Short, kinky curls
Hairstylist: Vernon François
"This is the best shampoo for all kinky, coily and tight curls because it builds strength and adds moisture into the strands, which are two essentials for afro hair," Vernon told E! News regarding the product in his new hair-care line. "The formula feels incredibly luxurious and, because it's sulfate-free, it won't lather up and strip strands of precious natural oils. It contains oat seed extract which improves gloss and extract of sunflower seeds which protects hair."
PURE~FRO Shampoo, $26
Leave~In Conditioner, $28
Buying shampoo and conditioner just got a lot easier!
