Best Shampoos & Conditioners, Based on Celebrity Hair Textures

For celebrity hairstylists, shampoos and conditioners provide the foundation to great styling (similar to the effect cleanser and moisturizer have on makeup). So, getting these products right are a must. And, it's impossible to do without considering the star's natural hair texture.

Each person's hair has its own needs, based on their hair texture and desired styling. To be honest, you probably wouldn't know which shampoo and conditioner to buy from walking down the beauty aisle alone. It's a personal purchase, and marketing and advertising doesn't offer individualized solutions.

When it comes to hair, there isn't a one-size-fits-all process.

The first step: Use the chart above to determine your hair texture. (One to four ranges from straight, to wavy, to curly, to kinky. The ABCs indicate the level of texture. For instance, if you're a 1C like Jamie Chung , you have super-straight hair.) Then, scroll down to find the shampoo and conditioner that will work best for you.

Thankfully, celeb-loved hairstylists are more than willing to share the products that help to create red carpet-worthy hair, so you can buy your shampoo with confidence.

Getty Images



1A: Chloe Grace Moretz Go-to Hairstyle: Straight to beach wavy blonde tresses Hairstylist: Anh Co Tran

Article continues below

Getty Images



1B: Kathryn Newton Go-to Hairstyle: Long, naturally straight-to-wavy blonde hair Hairstylist: Sheridan Ward





Living Proof "It's a great sulphate and paraben-free range, smells divine and it really helps to adds extra volume and lightness to the hair, which is perfect for those smoother hair types that suffer from lack of volume and lustre," her hairstylist Sheridan Ward told E! News. Full Shampoo, $59

Article continues below





Bumble & Bumble "This great product from Bumble & Bumble is great for wavy hairstyles and is packed full of volumnizing minerals to help keep your hair looking effortlessly tousled," the beauty pro told us. Surf Foam Wash Shampoo, $25

Article continues below

Getty Images



2A: Becky G Go-to Hairstyle: Beach waves or (now) a straight bob Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez





Dove "I really llike using this shampoo because it helps to make hair more manageable and renew damaged hair," Cynthia shared with us. "It's also great to eliminate split ends." Nutritive Solutions Shampoo Intensive Repair, $5.99

Article continues below

Getty Images



2B: Dascha Polanco Go-To Hairstyle: Long, highlighted or dyed hair with various daily styles (i.e. buns, ponytails, etc). Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez





Ouidad Keeps frizz at bay with moisture that won't weigh curls down. I love how this duo allows curls to look soft, defined with tons of shine. Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo, $18

Article continues below

Getty Images



2C: Zendaya Go-to Hairstyle: Retro hairstyling that commonly features her naturally wavy hair. Hairstylist: Larry Sims

Article continues below

Getty Images



3A: Solange Knowles Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous natural hair and intricate braids Hairstylist: Vernon François





VERNON FRANCOIS "This is the best shampoo for happy curls, coils and waves because it has an ingredient which works to boost the shape of your strands," Vernon told E! News. "It also protects hair from harsh weather conditions and is sulfate-free, so it gently cleanses and moisture stays where it's needed. Three natural oils—mongongo, baobab and coconut—nourish hair and encourage healthy growth." CURL~ Shampoo, $26

Article continues below





Shu Uemura "This shampoo is great because it cleanses hair without stripping the hair and scalp of its natural oils, while also drawing out impurities and build up on the scalp," beauty pro Amanda Ambroise revealed to us. Cleansing Oil Shampoo, $57





Shu Uemura "Corrine wears her hair mostly straight," the hairstylist mentioned. Like many women with curly hair that prefer to straighten their hair, heat protection is key. "This conditioning mask is rich in moisture. It replenishes the hair and helps against the drying effects of heat styling." Urban Moisture Hydro-Nourishing Deep Treatment Masque, $68

Article continues below

Getty Images



3C: Tracee Ellis Ross Go-to Hairstyle: Voluminous, curly hair Hairstylist: Larry Sims





Schwarzkopf Gliss "Tracee wears her hair really big," Larry shared. "The shampoo and conditioner gives amazing volume for diffused or air dried hair." Hair Repair Extra Volume Shampoo, $5.96

Article continues below

Getty Images



4A: Anika Noni Rose Go-To Hairstyle: Light-to-dark brown curly hair Hairstylist: Cynthia Alvarez





Briogeo "I love how it's gentle but it works to clean and condition curls that are thick and need extra nourishment," celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez told E! News. "Not many people know this but quinoa is an amazing natural ingredient that is great to help repair hair leaving it instantly silky and super soft. It really is a miracle ingredient that strengthens hair, which in turn adds length because there isn't any breakage." Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co–Wash, $32

Article continues below





PUREOLOGY "I like [this shampoo and conditioner] because it's really rich in moisture properties, which makes the curls more manageable," her hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson told E! News. "More importantly, it's 100% Vegan and smells amazing." Nano Works Gold Shampoo, $44

Article continues below