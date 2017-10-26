Kristin Davis Isn't Giving Up on Future Sex and the City Projects: "Maybe We'll Figure Out Something"

Like so many fans, Kristin Davis really wanted to see a third Sex and the City movie.
But as fans of the TV and movie franchise know, plans were ultimately scrapped partly because Kim Cattrall didn't want to participate.
Before hosting the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton, Kristin was asked about the change of plans for Charlotte and the ladies. As it turns out, there's still a bit of hope from the actress that the ladies can come together in the future and do something special.
"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other," she explained to E! News exclusively. "We still…maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."
Kristin continued, "I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Back in September, it was reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to begin production. Many of the ladies would also confirm the news on social media.
"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters," Kristin shared just last month. "It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you."
Ultimately, the actress is forever grateful for everything the cast and crew accomplished thanks to loyal fans.
"For us, It's hard because we have been doing it for a long time and it has been an amazing journey," Kristin explained to us. "We have a franchise that we built over 20 years almost for 4 leading women which is almost unheard of."
At Wednesday's star-studded event, Kristin helped recognize James Cameron, screenwriter Bridget Carpenter and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards. Additional attendees included Jerry Bruckheimer, Sharna Burgess, Sofia Carson and Bethany Mota.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!