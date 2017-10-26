Kristin Davis Isn't Giving Up on Future Sex and the City Projects: "Maybe We'll Figure Out Something"

Like so many fans, Kristin Davis really wanted to see a third Sex and the City movie.

But as fans of the TV and movie franchise know, plans were ultimately scrapped partly because Kim Cattrall didn't want to participate.

Before hosting the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton, Kristin was asked about the change of plans for Charlotte and the ladies. As it turns out, there's still a bit of hope from the actress that the ladies can come together in the future and do something special.

"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other," she explained to E! News exclusively. "We still…maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."

Kristin continued, "I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."