Selma Blair Accuses James Toback of Sexual Harassment and Wants Director to "Admit This Happened"

After reading a HuffPost article titled "James Toback Gets Us, He Truly Gets Us in ‘The Private Life of a Modern Woman,'" Selma Blair, 45, tweeted the since-updated piece along with the word "ironic." Ironic, in the sense, the actress claims she was sexually harassed by the famed director—and she's not the only one do so.

Glenn Whipp from the Los Angeles Times published an article earlier this week in which 38 women, including Blair and Rachel McAdams, accused Toback of sexual harassment. According to Vanity Fair, Blair shared her story with the newspaper on the condition her name wouldn't be published. More than 200 accusers have since come forward, per Vanity Fair's count.

Toback denied the allegations reported by the Los Angeles Times and claimed he never met any of the 38 accusers or, if he did, it "was for five minutes" and he had "no recollection." He also told the newspaper it was "biologically impossible" for him to perform the behavior cited in the story because he had diabetes and a heart condition for which he took medication; although, he declined to elaborate.

Toback's denial of the allegations was enough motivation for Blair to share her story with her name attached to it with Vanity Fair.

"When he called these women liars, and said he didn't recall meeting them and that the behavior alleged could not be attributed to him, I just felt rage and an obligation to speak publicly now," she told the magazine.

Here's a summary of her allegations against Toback based on her published conversations with Vanity Fair: