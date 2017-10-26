How Jenna and Barbara Bush Were This Close to Becoming Besties With Beyoncé

When apart of political dynasties, exchanging digits with world-famous pop stars is just another perk.
Former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush revealed in an interview with E! News that during their early days in the White House, the one and only Beyoncéreached out to the girls.
Jenna recalled, "We did get to meet Beyoncé when she was in Destiny's Child and she gave us a three-way pager and she was like, ‘Stay in touch!' She was very young and so were we. She performed at my dad's first inauguration and I was like, ‘How do you work this three-way pager?!'"
Getty Images
Unfortunately, Jenna and Barbara could never figure out how to use the pager and as they admitted to us, "Had we stayed in touch with Beyoncé our lives could be entirely better."
So what other once-in-a-lifetime experiences went down inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while the daughters of George W. Bush and Laura Bush were residents? Plenty of paranormal activity, according to Jenna and Barbara.
"The wildest thing that ever happened to us living in the White House was that we heard ghosts," Jenna dished. "We maybe wouldn't have believed that had you told us the White House is haunted, but it indeed is."
While Jenna surmised it was the spirit of Martha Washington who made her presence known, Barbara said the ghost could play jazz music and therefore couldn't have been the first FLOTUS.
As for Barbara, she also reflected on the more awkward moments that came with sharing her famous grandmother's moniker.
"I had a lot of hilarious moments in my life because as a little girl I had the same name as the First Lady," she told us. "I would think that I was really old and really mature when I was about 8 or 9, and I'd call and order pizza. I was constantly hung up on, because everyone thought I was prank calling them."
Her sister chimed in, "Because there could be no little girl named Barbara Bush that's ordering pepperoni pizza in Dallas, Texas... And even now Barbara's walked into a place and people have expected our grandma."
