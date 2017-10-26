Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

Gotham/GC Images
Elsa Hosk makes pleather look good.
Back in the day, imitation leather, which oftentimes had a shiny finish, didn't have a great reputation among the fashion set, with many describing the look as cheap or tacky. Celebs either wore it like a costume (think: Missy Elliott in that Supa Dupa Fly black bodysuit) or as a raincoat. Well, now the Victoria's Secret model is showing us how to incorporate it in our cold-season wardrobe in the most flattering way.
Elsa paired an oversize PVC, or vinyl-like, jacket with a Jean Atelier bustier denim mini-dress and combat boots. Pairing the shiny material with a naturally stiff and textured fabric helps to modernize the look. Just remember to wear a structured-but-body-hugging silhouette underneath to balance out the large proportion of the jacket.
Too cold for a mini? Opt for either high-waisted, flared jeans paired with a simple white tee, or keep to a denim bustier and pencil midi-skirt to achieve the same look. Either way, you'll have a strong foundation to anchor that statement jacket. Just try not to wear too much black…unless you're going for Matrix vibes.
To shop more PVC-looking jackets, keep scrolling.
Black Vinyl Biker Jacket, Was $120, Now $60
Petite Cerys Vinyl Biker Jacket, Was $66, Now $33
Quilted Vinyl Jacket, $89.90
Vinyl Biker Jacket, $99.99
Run Hooded Jacket, Was $217, Now $163
Vinyl Biker Jacket, $100
Textured Patent-Leather Biker Jacket, Was $995, Now $398
Do you dare to wear this trend?
