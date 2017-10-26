Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romance Getting "Very Serious" as They Enjoy a Sweet Date Night in L.A.

Earlier in the night, Kourtney rocked the red carpet posing for pics in a super sexy black mini dress that showed off her tones legs. The mother of three completed her sleek and simple look with strappy black heels and her hair in a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Younes apparently got the memo and coordinated with Kourtney in a black shirt and dark pants.

Kourtney and Younes' romance isn't showing any signs of slowing down. A source tells E! News, "They are very serious. He has been staying at her house a lot, but only if the kids are not there. They will be spending holidays together and Younes is invited to the Kardashians' holiday party."

In addition to Kendall and Younes, Kourt's pals Larsa Pippen, Malika Haqq and Khadija Haqq were also there to support.