Fergie had tears in her eyes while talking about Josh Duhamel.

During an interview on Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Fergie opened up about her split with Duhamel. The couple announced that they had called it quits in September after eight years of marriage.

Talking about the split to host Wendy Williams, Fergie said it "wasn't my plan." She went on to share, "I wanted to stay married forever."

Fergie then told Williams, "I love Josh, he's the father of my child, we forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can."