Andi Mack Will Feature Disney Channel's First LGBTQ Storyline Ever: Why That Matters

Of course, Diaz, an immigrant to the United States from the Dominican Republic, is speaking about his own cultural experience. But the idea he's getting across could apply to just about anyone in America who doesn't identify as a straight or white or cisgendered. It's an idea that crossed my mind several times growing up as a confused gay kid in the suburbs outside of Los Angeles. And it's an idea that gets right to the heart of why news that Disney Channel will be making history when season two of their hit series Andi Mack introduces an LGBTQ storyline is so vitally important.

The cable network, a provider of kid-driven programming currently available in 91 million homes in the U.S. and countless millions more globally, announced that the second season of Andi Mack, premiering Friday, Oct. 27, will begin to tell the story of a male tween—one of the show's main characters—on his journey of self-discovery after realizing he has a crush on his male classmate.

Andi Mack, which hails from Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky, tells the story of the 13-year-old titular Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her interactions with her family and her best friend Cyrus (Joshua Rush) and Buffy (Sofia Wylie). In Friday's season premiere, Andi will be wrestling with her feelings for classmate Jonah (Asher Angel) while her pal Cyrus, also 13, will come to realize that he has feelings with Jonah, as well. He confides in Buffy—the scene and Buffy's reaction are intended to serve as a positive role model for both parents and kids—even as he struggles with how to share his feelings with his new girlfriend. As the season progresses, viewers will watch Cyrus on his journey that will ultimately result in self-acceptance as a gay individual.