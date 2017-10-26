Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates With DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato is taking her act on the road in 2018.

Special guest DJ Khaled will support the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer as she performs in 20 cities across North America from February through March. Lovato is touring in support of her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, which recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. "LOVATICS I'm coming for you!" she tweeted hours earlier. "And guess who's coming with me?"

Lovato is next scheduled to perform Nov. 12 at the 2017 MTV EMAs in London.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

2/26/18 – Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

2/28/18 – SAP Center in San Jose, CA

3/2/2018 – The Forum in Inglewood, CA

3/3/2018 – MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

3/4/2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ

3/7/2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX