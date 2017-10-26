Barbie Blank Worries Husband Sheldon Souray Might Want a "Divorce" in WAGS L.A. Season 3 First Look

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Dare to Wear, Elsa Hosk

Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams Accuses James Toback of Sexual Harassment in Vivid Detail

Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates With DJ Khaled

What a journey these WAGS are on!

In this first look at season three of WAGS L.A., Barbie Blank is already feeling the "trials and tribulations" of her first year of marriage to husband Sheldon Souray.

"My husband wants a baby and I want to get in to more work, so that's like where I feel the arguments kind of come in," Barbie explains. Later, Barbie Sobs while telling the girls, "We haven't seen each other in like two weeks. I don't know if he's gonna be like, 'I want a divorce.'"

Meanwhile, Nicole Williams is "sad" amid planning her nuptials to Larry English. "I just wish somebody can plan this whole wedding for me," she says, adding, "We're getting married and I am really stressed."

Photos

Celebrity WAGS

As for the other WAGS, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson on the dating scene again and there's major drama between Autumn Ajirotutu and Sasha Gates. And then there's newcomers Amber Nichole Miller, Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick.

Watch the super tease to see what's to come on season three of WAGS L.A.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Barbie Blank , Divorces , Nicole Williams , Natalie Halcro , Autumn Ajirotutu , Sasha Gates , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.