Watch Matt Damon Successfully Sell a Jimmy Kimmel Blow-Up Doll...Without Even Knowing It

Describing it as a "hell of a product"—a phrase he took from his dad—Damon said it's something people may use "more than once a day." He went on to note that it makes him feel relaxed at the end of a stressful day and even admitted he would definitely use it with other people.
DeGeneres almost lost it when Damon said his wife was the one who first told him about it and again when he explained how to take care of it.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
"Look, you take care of your gear, your gear is going to take care of you," he said. "You want to buff it, you want to clean it, you want to oil it. You just want to keep it ready to go."
And since Kimmel was the subject at hand, Damon said there's no way the host was "classy enough" to own something like this.
Needless to say, when the actor finally turned around to see what he'd been pitching all along, he couldn't control his laughter.
"You even gave it chest hair!" he exclaimed through giggles.
Watch the whole moment play out in the video above.