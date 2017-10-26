Watch Matt Damon Successfully Sell a Jimmy Kimmel Blow-Up Doll...Without Even Knowing It

We all know about the ongoing "beef" between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, which is why the actor would never knowingly sell something that belonged to the late night host...

Keyword: Knowingly.

Damon appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this morning and the talk show host tricked him into pitching a product of which he had absolutely no idea about—all for charity, of course.

Well, the product was a Kimmel blow-up doll complete with chest hair and Ellen DeGeneres-branded boxers, and Damon's commentary about it was spot-freaking-on.