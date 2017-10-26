"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Suits Up for a Night Out With Chloe Green and Her Mom

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Dare to Wear, Elsa Hosk

Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams Accuses James Toback of Sexual Harassment in Vivid Detail

Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates With DJ Khaled

Jeremy Meeks, Lady Tina Green, Chloe Green

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation - USA

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are still going strong.

So strong in fact, he's hanging out with her mom Tina. The "Hot Felon" was joined by his girlfriend and her mom at the Princess Grace Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Green posted a pic of herself and her man all dressed up for the event on Instagram. She shared with her followers, "My baby @jmeeksofficial Capturing the beautiful sunset before heading to the #PrincessGrace 2017 gala #LA #Charity #Monaco."

Meeks posted a similar pic with Green on social media with the caption, 'What an amazing evening for such a great cause.. Thank you for having me & @chloegreen5."

Read

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks' Wife Tears Up In Emotional Interview About Chloe Green Cheating Scandal

This isn't the first time Meeks has met Green's mom though, Tina has been spotted spending time with the couple over the past couple of months.

The 33-year-old model and the 26-year-old TopShop heiress first sparked romance rumors over the summer when they were spotted kissing on a yacht near Turkey, which caused some confusion because Meeks was still believed to be with his wife of eight years, Melissa.

Since that time, the couple has been almost inseparable and sparked engagement rumors, which Green denied.

In early October, Meeks filed for divorce from Melissa and two weeks later, Melissa teared up about seeing the first pictures of Meeks kissing Green, calling the photos "heartbreaking."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.