The Good Place Is a Forking Treasure of a TV Show to Be Cherished

The Good Place is the best and wildly entertaining distraction, where torture demons wear flashy bowties, and a living computer, Janet (Carden), randomly loses thumbs. However, it also brings viewers right back to reality with shockingly human scenes, like the one above.

"All humans are aware of death," Eleanor told Michael in the Thursday, Oct. 12 episode. "So we're all a little bit sad All the time. That's just the deal."

"Sounds like a crappy deal," Michael said.

"Well, yeah. It is. But we don't get offered any other ones. And if you try to ignore your sadness, it just ends up leaking out of you anyway," Eleanor replied.

That is some deep stuff for a comedy that has a clam chowder fountain.