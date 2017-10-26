Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gets Ed Sheeran's Stamp of Approval

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Image
Bestie approves of boyfriend? Check!
Though Taylor Swift has managed to keep her romance with British actor beau Joe Alwyn mostly on the down-low, we're getting insider snippets about the lovebirds courtesy of her trusted guy pal, Ed Sheeran. Fortunately, he thinks highly of the fellow Brit.
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," he dished during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. While we don't know how often the two have hung out, the Grammy winner did share that the songstress has been taking frequent trips to his neck of the woods. "We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," he said.
While Swift gave fans a glimpse into how she met her man in her latest single, "Gorgeous," the songstress is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, Reputation, on November 10. As fans hope for more musical insight into the couple's relationship, rest assured, Swifties—Sheeran digs the record and thinks you will, too.
As for his own love life, Sheeran is still going strong with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. So strong in fact that, since one of his arms is in a cast and the other is in a sling right now, she's been brushing Sheeran's teeth for him.
In the words of the star, "She's a good woman."