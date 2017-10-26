Is Revival the Name Of Eminem's New Album? See the Possible Clues in This Fake Drug Ad

Is Paul Rosenberg trying to tell us something about Eminem's new music?
The music manager posted a picture of Yelawolf's new album Trial by Fire on Instagram, but followers couldn't help but notice what appeared to be a drug ad for a brand called Revival. The advertisement seemed straight forward enough, but Reddit users were quick to pick up on a few clues that suggested Revival might be the name of Marshall Mathers's new album.
As one thread posted by BotizYT notes, the advertisement features a backwards E at the bottom, which Eminem also uses. The Reddit user also points out that the ad's call-to-action reads "seize the moment," which might be a reference to his song "Sing for the Moment."
There's even a website for the fake drug. At the bottom of the site, it claims "Revival is a non-injectable medication given through the ear canal." What do you listen to music with? Your ears. It also advises people to seek medical attention if they experience side effects and to say "I need a doctor," which is, of course, a nod to the 2011 song Eminem did with Dr. Dre and Skylar Grey.
Plus, the website lists sweaty palms as a possible symptom. In his song "Lose Yourself," Eminem raps "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy." It also says 100% of patients taking Revival experienced symptom relief versus "0% taking a bullsh-t placebo"—not exactly common medical terms. Plus, "brain damage" is listed as a side effect Revival does not cause. "Brain Damage" was the name of a song on Eminem's 1999 album The Slim Shady LP.
Still not convinced? There's also a commercial for Revival.
In the video advertisement, a man talks about the strains of Atrox Rithimus—the condition Revival is advertised to treat—and says, "It's easy to lose yourself"—another reference to the song Eminem did for the movie 8 Mile. However, he says Revival can "keep that sh-t under control"—not exactly your standard medical lingo.
At the end of the commercial, the man said, "With Revival, I won't waste my one shot"—a nod to a lyric from the rapper's famous song. The commercial ends with a note stating Revival is manufactured by Popsomp Industries. As Reddit users and this Rolling Stones article indicate, the rapper advertised his album Relapse with a fictional rehab center called Popsomp Hills.
Reddit users suggest that the commercial started airing on TV earlier this month.
Is your mind blown yet?
There's also a number people interested in Revival can call: 1-833-2GET-REV. "I Need a Doctor" plays as background music, and the voiceover says, "You only get one shot to beat AR." As the voiceover lists a series of symptoms, she says she gives the caller "serious f-ckin credit" for staying on the call.
Producing an album called Revival would make sense considering Eminem's previous albums were called Recovery and Relapse.
In addition to these clues, music producer FredWreck tweeted the Revival website along with an emoji of a blond man and a microphone.
It looks like the only cure for the internet's curiosity is Revival.
What are your thoughts on the ad? Did you spot any more clues? Tell us in the comments below.