Chrissy Teigen's Response to Her Accidental Snapchat Nip Slip Is Quintessentially Chrissy

When it comes to the art of shaking off a nip slip, Chrissy Teigen is a bonafide pro. 

She's faced a few wardrobe malfunctions over her years in the spotlight, whether she was strutting the streets of the Big Apple or hanging with John Legend at the Super Bowl. However, every time she's made it very clear that it's totally NBD. 

Well, once again the star made complete light of the situation when she accidentally shared a little too much on Snapchat while she was getting a spray tan. "FYI your nipple was fully out in one of your snaps," the Lip Sync Battle co-host's assistant texted her. (Of course, Teigen shared a photo of the text conversation on Twitter). "I deleted it."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Best Looks

While the crisis was somewhat averted thanks in part to her assistant, the model felt compelled to issue a public apology—in her own special way. "I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I've let my friends down. I've let my family down," she said in another Snapchat video. "I have nipples. It's not something I'm proud of."

Leave it to Teigen to turn something that might have been mortifying if it happened to us mere mortals into yet another bit in her entertaining social media repertoire. 

Moral of the story: a nip slip is something to laugh about. Thanks for teaching us that, Chrissy. 

