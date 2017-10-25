Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Date Night at the 2017 World Series Is a Home Run

Hollywood's biggest stars are bleeding blue tonight!

As game two of the 2017 World Series kicked off Wednesday night, baseball fans may have recognized two familiar faces in the audience.

Your eyes weren't fooling you. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were in the house to cheer on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cameras caught the Hollywood couple walking into Dodger stadium wearing plenty of blue. Justin sported ripped denim jeans and a matching button-down while Jessica opted for denim capris and a blue and white striped T-shirt.

They both completed their looks with Dodgers baseball hats as they walked hand-in-hand to their seats.