We'll Never Get Over Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky From Full House

There have been plenty of TV couples who've pulled at our heart strings over the years, but none that we've seen come as far as Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) from Full House.

We saw their very first encounter together and got butterflies when we realized they'd started falling for one another. We teared up on their wedding day and again when they welcomed twins into the world, and we still get all the feels when they kiss on Fuller House.

To be honest, we were always a little surprised that nothing sparked between them in real life...