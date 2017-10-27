How George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Hollywood Parents Shower Their Twins With Love and Luxury

David M. Benett/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
When a parent welcomes a child into the world, life changes forever. When a parent welcomes twins into the world, multiply everything by two.
In 2017 alone, pop culture fans have seen more than a few famous stars welcome not one but two kids at once.
Earlier this week, Jamie Pressley introduced followers to her twin boys Leo and Lenon. As for Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, she's expecting two girls next year.
Perhaps the two families that have really captured entertainment fans are the moments when Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins of their own.
In honor of Live Like a Star Week at E! News, we decided to take a look inside the private, yet highly publicized lives of Hollywood's youngest set of twins. It's safe to say they are already living quite the glamorous life.
Sir and Rumi Carter
When Beyoncé quietly gave birth at a Los Angeles hospital in June, a source revealed to E! News that half of the hospital floor was shut down for the special moment.
As soon as it was time for everyone to go home, the proud parents set up house at a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion that had more than a few perks.
The property that spanned 6.3 acres featured a rose garden, tennis court, pool house and viewing deck. And according to the Daily Mail, the property often referred to as La Villa Contenta was placed on the market for an impressive $54.5 million.
As for their home life, a source revealed back in the summer that Beyoncé had a Doula that was present to help with the twins. A baby nurse would also offer assistance at home.
And while most of their days are kept private, fans got a taste of the family of five's life of luxury when Beyoncé debuted Rumi and Sir Carter on Instagram. While holding her youngest family members tight, the "Crazy in Love" singer donned an outfit from Spanish menswear label Palomo Spain that isn't exactly sold at retail.
"Jay has been very hands on with helping with the babies and giving Blue Ivy attention," a source shared with E! News. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z feel blessed that their babies are healthy. They have the love, help and support from their families."
Gotcha Images / Splash News
Ella and Alexander Clooney
Privacy is the name of the game when it comes to George and Amal's life with their twins. Before arriving back in Italy with their family, E! News learned that the proud parents had new cameras and motion lights installed all over their property and ensured everything was working and functioning properly.
And while they wanted to keep photographers far away from the house, both parents were inundated with gifts from friends.
"You've never seen as many flowers that have been delivered to the house. It's like a florist!" a source shared with E! News. "And the number of gifts continue to grow. There are going to be a lot of thank you cards going out."
Throughout the summer, Amal's mom was able to spend periods of time visiting and helping with the babies. A baby nurse was also available when needed at night.
"They are very hands-on parents, but they also have some help," a source shared with E! News. "They also value their adult time and want to make sure that they are able to slip away for adult dinners."
While George and Amal have yet to release photos of their kids, the famous duo took a trip to Venice with the twins before heading to the U.K. "They took [the twins] on a water taxi ride. Amal was lugging around the huge heavy baby carrier, but she insisted she didn't need any help," a source shared with us. We told you these two were hands-on.
While baby nurses, mansions and designer outfits are certainly nice for families, there's one thing you can't put a price tag on. Any guesses? Yep, it's love.
Luckily, any parent—celebrity or not—can give and receive it. Congratulations once again to the Clooneys and Carters!
