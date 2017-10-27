How George Clooney, Beyoncé and More Hollywood Parents Shower Their Twins With Love and Luxury

When a parent welcomes a child into the world, life changes forever. When a parent welcomes twins into the world, multiply everything by two.

In 2017 alone, pop culture fans have seen more than a few famous stars welcome not one but two kids at once.

Earlier this week, Jamie Pressley introduced followers to her twin boys Leo and Lenon. As for Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, she's expecting two girls next year.

Perhaps the two families that have really captured entertainment fans are the moments when Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins of their own.

In honor of Live Like a Star Week at E! News, we decided to take a look inside the private, yet highly publicized lives of Hollywood's youngest set of twins. It's safe to say they are already living quite the glamorous life.