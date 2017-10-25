All the Details on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Houston

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a trip to Houston this week.

Over the past two days, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 25-year-old boyfriend have been spotted in Scott's hometown by multiple fans on social media. One source confirms to E! News that the couple grabbed lunch from MOD Pizza in Houston on Tuesday.

"Kylie and Travis came in right after the lunch rush. There were only about 8 people total in the restaurant," the eyewitness tells us. "They came in at the perfect time because no one was in here."