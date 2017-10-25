Jessica Alba Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Jessica Albais thinking blue.

The actress and lifestyle guru revealed the sex of her third child with hubby Cash Warren on Instagram today, and it's a boy! Their bundle of joy-to-be joins big sisters Honor Marie, 9, and 6-year-old Haven Garner.

"@cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," Jessica captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"

Jessica, 36, first announced her pregnancy in July following a family vacation in Hawaii where she was spotted rocking a small baby bump.