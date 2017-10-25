Jessica Alba Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Jessica Albais thinking blue.
The actress and lifestyle guru revealed the sex of her third child with hubby Cash Warren on Instagram today, and it's a boy! Their bundle of joy-to-be joins big sisters Honor Marie, 9, and 6-year-old Haven Garner.
"@cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," Jessica captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"
Jessica, 36, first announced her pregnancy in July following a family vacation in Hawaii where she was spotted rocking a small baby bump.
And as pregnancies go, Alba's been enjoying the ride. A source recently revealed to E! News the Honest Company founder is "feeling amazing during this pregnancy" and continues to maintain her health-conscious lifestyle.
"She knows that she will slow down as she gets further along," the source explained. "But right now she is trekking along and is very active."
Cash and their young daughters are equally as excited to welcome the new addition with open arms. Our source said Alba's pregnancy wasn't "a surprise at all," adding, "It was always in the cards for them to have a third child. It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."
We recently caught up with the gorgeous mama herself, who quipped that baby No. 3 was most definitely her "last one."
Congratulations to the entire family! We can't wait to meet him.