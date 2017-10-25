Here's Selena Gomez's Honest Review of Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album reputation

Selena Gomez is giving two big thumbs up in regards to Taylor Swift's new music.

As anticipation continues to grow for the release of reputation on November 10, fans can't help but speculate as to what will be heard on Taylor's latest album.

According to one of her closest friends, the wait will be absolutely worth it.

"I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it," Selena gushed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

Selena also revealed that Taylor played her the album that features hit songs including "Gorgeous," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready for It."