Saturday Savings: Lucy Hale's Leather Purse Comes With a Great Discount

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Lucy Hale, Saturday Savings

Good news: You don't have to break the bank just because you prefer high-quality purses.

It makes sense to want a handbag that will last, pair well with many outfits and hold all of your necessary items. They're great investments. But, there's a way to be strategic about your purse shopping: shop the sales.

For example, if you swooned over Lucy Hale's  Radley London Lavender Gardens Satchel, your patience has paid off. For one, the bag is now 30% off. Two, the British brand has recently expanded into US Macy's stores with a number of other on-sale purses.

Denim Accessories You Need for Fall

Need a carry-all for fall? Check out our favorite discounted purses below! 

ESC: Purse Market

Radley London

Lucy's bag: Lavender Gardens Large Flapover Satchel, Was $245, Now $171

ESC: Saturday Savings, Lucy Hale

Sam Edelman

Patchwork Leather Shoulder Bag, Was $198, Now $89.10

ESC: Purse Market

LISA CONTE

Made In Italy Triple Entry Satchel, Was $149, Now $120

ESC: Saturday Savings, Lucy Hale

Rebecca Minkoff

Vanity Jon Leather Crossbody, Was $145, Now $65.25

ESC: Purse Market

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS

Camille Leather Satchel, Was $358, Now $250.60

ESC: Purse Market

Radley London

Lavender Gardens Stud Small Flapover Crossbody, Was $195, Now $117

ESC: Saturday Savings, Lucy Hale

Kate Spade New York

Cameron Street Candace Snake Satchel, Was $398, Now $199

ESC: Saturday Savings, Lucy Hale

Calvin Klein

Marissa Modern Saffiano Medium Tote, Was $228, Now $91.13

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

