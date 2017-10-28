Saturday Savings: Lucy Hale's Leather Purse Comes With a Great Discount

MEGA
Good news: You don't have to break the bank just because you prefer high-quality purses.
It makes sense to want a handbag that will last, pair well with many outfits and hold all of your necessary items. They're great investments. But, there's a way to be strategic about your purse shopping: shop the sales.
For example, if you swooned over Lucy Hale's Radley London Lavender Gardens Satchel, your patience has paid off. For one, the bag is now 30% off. Two, the British brand has recently expanded into US Macy's stores with a number of other on-sale purses.
Need a carry-all for fall? Check out our favorite discounted purses below!
Lucy's bag: Lavender Gardens Large Flapover Satchel, Was $245, Now $171
Patchwork Leather Shoulder Bag, Was $198, Now $89.10
Made In Italy Triple Entry Satchel, Was $149, Now $120
Vanity Jon Leather Crossbody, Was $145, Now $65.25
Camille Leather Satchel, Was $358, Now $250.60
Lavender Gardens Stud Small Flapover Crossbody, Was $195, Now $117
Cameron Street Candace Snake Satchel, Was $398, Now $199
Marissa Modern Saffiano Medium Tote, Was $228, Now $91.13
