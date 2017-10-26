The Ladies of The Platinum Life Take a Trip to St. Louis to See Nelly Perform: "I'm Having a Fan Moment!"

Its getting hot in herre! 

In between major drama, these ladies still have the time to party it up VIP style at concerts all over the country. Shantel Jackson invited a few of the ladies to see her man Nelly perform in St. Louis and they partied hard. 

"When I was growing up, Nelly was the one," Alycia Bella shared. "We all needed the band-aid under our eyes and the Air Force 1s, the grills." 

Even Crystal Smith, who is married to recording artist Ne-Yo, got a little starstruck. "In this lifestyle, we see celebrities every single day," Crystal shared. "But right now, I'm having a fan moment and it's fun." 

No one was having more fun than Miss Jackson thought, because she never gets tired of watching her man perform. "I love watching my man perform anywhere, but there is something extra special about St. Louis because he's from there," Shantel revealed. "It's just such a turn on to see [Nelly] on the stage."

See the ladies dance it out in the clip above! 

Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., only on E!

