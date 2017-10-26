Here's What Thackery Binx From Hocus Pocus Looks Like Now

It's been 24 years since one of the all-time hunkiest ghosts made his way into our lives, but we've never forgotten about him...

Yes, thanks to the release of Hocus Pocus in 1993, we met Thackery Binx. You may remember him as the talking black cat who helped Dani and Max Dennison when they accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters—the witches who turned Thackery into an immortal cat 300 years earlier.

However, we remember him as the hunky ghost at the end of the film who told Dani he'll always be with her before disappearing off into the distance with his sister.