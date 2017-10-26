Here's What Thackery Binx From Hocus Pocus Looks Like Now

by Kendall Fisher

It's been 24 years since one of the all-time hunkiest ghosts made his way into our lives, but we've never forgotten about him...

Yes, thanks to the release of Hocus Pocus in 1993, we met Thackery Binx. You may remember him as the talking black cat who helped Dani and Max Dennison when they accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters—the witches who turned Thackery into an immortal cat 300 years earlier.

However, we remember him as the hunky ghost at the end of the film who told Dani he'll always be with her before disappearing off into the distance with his sister.

Even in the form of an apparition, his long, flowing locks and dreamy blue eyes have stuck in our memories all these years, and every Halloween season, we're always reminded of him.

So where in the world is Thackery Binx today?

Well, his name is Sean Murray, and he's no longer a teenage ghost...

Find out what he looks like now by launching the video above! 

