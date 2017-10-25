James Franco Goes Full Jack Nicholson From The Shining to Scare Guests at Halloween Horror Nights

Watch out, Ellen DeGeneres. James Franco is the latest celeb with never-ending scares up his sleeve.

The actor and his The Deuce co-star Chris Bauer recently went undercover at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights to give unsuspecting park goers the fright of a lifetime. Slipping behind-the-scenes of a maze modeled after The Shining, Franco donned a Jack Nicholson mask, red flannel and axe for the big event.

Two words: Seriously creepy.

Unbeknownst to the Halloween fanatics brave enough to take on the re-envisioned Overlook Hotel, it was actually James (or Jack Torrance) taking a swing at guests who rounded the hallways.