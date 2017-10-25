Fall Wreaths & Other Festive Decorations Under $100

Time to buckle down, people: The holidays are upon us.

One question, though. Are you ready? As you know, there's tons to do this time of year, most of which includes opening your home to friends and loved ones. If you're like us, you love doing it but it's all about setting the right mood for your guests (you're creating memories here, remember?).

So to set the scene for many Instagram posts to come, go big with autumnal home décor. From festive handmade wreaths, to pumpkin-scented candles these seasonal must-haves are well worth your hard-earned money.

Chalkboard Pumpkin

Chalkboard Pumpkin Decor, $23

Autumn Sunflower Wreath

22" Autumn Sunflower Wreath by National Tree Co., $52

Chestnut and Acorn Candle

Heritage Chestnut and Acorn Glass Jar Candle, $20

Tabletop Basket

Fall Gatherings Tabletop Basket, $60

Linen Pumpkins

3-Piece Linen Pumpkin Decor Set, $39

Fall Ledge Floral Arrangement

Vibrant Fall Ledge Floral Arrangement, $59

Embroidered Pillow

Autumn Crisp Embroidered Pillow, $30

Harvest Apple and Wheat Wreath

Harvest Apple and Wheat 22" Wreath by Dried Flowers and Wreaths LLC, $50

Pumpkin Teardrop

Pumpkin Teardrop by National Tree Co., $28

Centerpiece in Basket

RMixed Centerpiece in Basket by Floral Treasure, $50

Fall Pillow

Fall Truck with Pumpkin Hook Pillow, $53

Acorn Decor

Gigi Acorn Decor, $22

Welocme Home Wreath

Welcome Home 22" Wreath by Gracie Oaks, $44

White Pumpkin

Pumpkin Decor, $21

Fall Pumpkin & Berry Table Arrangement

Fall Pumpkin & Berry Table Arrangement, $56

Pumpkin Wreath

19" Pumpkin Wreath by Fantastic Craft, $45

Mixed Apple, Pomegranate & Leaf Wreath

Mixed Apple Pomegranate and Leaf on Natural Twig Base Wreath by The Holiday Aisle, $43

Dried Gourds

Rustic Orange Dried Gourds, $39

Sunflower Fall Wreath

Sunflower and Fall 22" Wreath by August Grove, $42

Harvest Sunflower Bundle

Harvest Sunflower Swag by The Holiday Aisle, $41

Maple Leaf Garland

Maple Leaf and Pumpkins Garland by National Tree Co., $41

Fabric Pumpkin

Fabric Fall Pumpkin by Craft Outlet, $25

Arrow Sign Chalkboard

Gracie Oaks Arrow Sign Chalkboard, $20

Fall Blocks

Blocks "Fall" by Craft Outlet, $29

Pumpkin Sculpture

Pumpkin Sculpture by Three Posts, $16

Pumpkin Bowls

Boston International Pumpkin Bowls, $29

Pumpkin Souffle Candle

Illume Boulangerie Jar, $18

Rustic Pumpkin Candle

Illume Autumnal Tin Candle, $14

Citrus Magnolia Wreath

Wheat Stack

Autumn Oak Wreath

Knud Nielsen Company Autumn Oak Wreath, $79

Just call us Martha Stewart. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

