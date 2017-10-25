Fall Wreaths & Other Festive Decorations Under $100

Time to buckle down, people: The holidays are upon us.

One question, though. Are you ready? As you know, there's tons to do this time of year, most of which includes opening your home to friends and loved ones. If you're like us, you love doing it but it's all about setting the right mood for your guests (you're creating memories here, remember?).

So to set the scene for many Instagram posts to come, go big with autumnal home décor. From festive handmade wreaths, to pumpkin-scented candles these seasonal must-haves are well worth your hard-earned money.