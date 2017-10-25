Russell Wilson Sends Ciara the Sweetest Birthday Message

Happy 32nd birthday, Ciara!

The singer received the sweetest birthday message from her football hubby Russell Wilson.

"Hey, C! You know, a lot of people say that they're your number one fan, but I'm actually your number one fan—without a doubt," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said in an Instagram video. "I just want to say you're the best women I know, the best mom I know, the best wife I know, the best thing I could ever imagine." 

Awwww. But Wilson didn't stop there.

"I thank God every day that he brought you into my life," he continued. "There is so much I could say right now, but I just love you and I am grateful for you. There are a lot of people who love you, but I love you the most. OK, we love you. Thanks, mama."

Wilson ended the video by blowing a kiss. He then captioned the video, "My Love…You are the best a man could ask for. I love you! @Ciara."

Clearly, Wilson knows how to score points on an off the field.

In addition, Wilson posted a cute photo of the husband and wife team on the Great Wall of China from their trip in July. He captioned it, "Wherever you wanna go... I'll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart."

Wherever you wanna go... I?ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

The football star is no stranger to romantic gestures. Back in September, Wilson shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a date night with his wife. 

Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience.#DateNight #YayoiKusama

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

He also arranged for their bed to be covered in rose petals during the couple's romantic getaway to Mexico for their one year anniversary. Of course, the "Body Party" singer had a few sweet surprises of her own. To celebrate, she arranged for an airplane to fly a banner across the sky with the words "Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [Heart] You."

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

While Wilson claims to be Ciara's number one fan, the singer is definitely her husband's biggest cheerleader. The singer frequently sports a Seattle Seahawks jersey and proudly wears her husband's number three.

???????. #GoHawks

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in July 2016. The two share a child Sienna Princess, who was born in April. Ciara is also the mother to three-year-old Future, who frequently wears a Wilson jersey, as well.

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ??

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

We hope Ciara enjoys her big day with her family.

