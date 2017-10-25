Russell Wilson Sends Ciara the Sweetest Birthday Message

Happy 32nd birthday, Ciara!

The singer received the sweetest birthday message from her football hubby Russell Wilson.

"Hey, C! You know, a lot of people say that they're your number one fan, but I'm actually your number one fan—without a doubt," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said in an Instagram video. "I just want to say you're the best women I know, the best mom I know, the best wife I know, the best thing I could ever imagine."

Awwww. But Wilson didn't stop there.

"I thank God every day that he brought you into my life," he continued. "There is so much I could say right now, but I just love you and I am grateful for you. There are a lot of people who love you, but I love you the most. OK, we love you. Thanks, mama."

Wilson ended the video by blowing a kiss. He then captioned the video, "My Love…You are the best a man could ask for. I love you! @Ciara."

Clearly, Wilson knows how to score points on an off the field.