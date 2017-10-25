Emma Stone, Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson: SNL Is Now the Breeding Ground for Celeb Hookups

Getty Images
Stars are finding love at Saturday Night Live.
Emma Stone is the most recent celeb to start a romance with an employee at SNL, according to Page Six. The 28-year-old actress is reportedly dating SNL writer Dave McCary. Stone recently appeared on the show, reuniting with La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling during the Sept. 30 season 43 premiere episode. She also hosted the show in December 2016 and would've likely crossed paths with McCary, who has worked on SNL since 2014 and is also a segment director on the show.
This relationship follows much talked about celeb-SNL romances like Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Scarlett Johansson's budding relationship with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.
Back in July 2017, it was revealed that Affleck had started a relationship with Shookus. Since that time, the two have been spotted out on dinner dates in Los Angeles, watching the U.S. Open in New York City and attending the 2017 Emmys together. Affleck was there to support Shookus and he saw his girlfriend and the SNL team with the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
The couple also took a trip to Maine over the summer and a source told us at the time that Affleck "really enjoys spending time with Lindsay."
Johansson and Jost's romance was revealed last spring when the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at the SNL season finale after-party. The actress appeared in the cold open of the show's season finale, but the after-party isn't where their relationship began. A source told us at the time that the duo had been "hooking up" prior to that night, adding that it had been "going on for a bit."
In July, a source told E! News that Johansson and Jost "are dating and having fun." Then at the season premiere after-party, the couple made their first public appearance together.
Stone was also spotted at the season premiere after-party.
