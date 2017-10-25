Emma Stone, Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson: SNL Is Now the Breeding Ground for Celeb Hookups

Stars are finding love at Saturday Night Live.

Emma Stone is the most recent celeb to start a romance with an employee at SNL, according to Page Six. The 28-year-old actress is reportedly dating SNL writer Dave McCary. Stone recently appeared on the show, reuniting with La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling during the Sept. 30 season 43 premiere episode. She also hosted the show in December 2016 and would've likely crossed paths with McCary, who has worked on SNL since 2014 and is also a segment director on the show.

This relationship follows much talked about celeb-SNL romances like Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, as well as Scarlett Johansson's budding relationship with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.