Megan Fox Models Lingerie in Steamy Frederick's of Hollywood Campaign

Megan Fox showed some skin in a sexy new Frederick of Hollywood advertising campaign.
The Transformers star modeled a few lacy numbers for the lingerie brand's holiday 2017 collection. According to an official press release, the collection features an array of items, including bodysuits, chemises, corsets, robes, bras and panties. It also revealed that this is Fox's first design collaboration.
In the photos, Fox modeled a variety of ensembles in several colors, including black, blue and red. Fans can also spot her famous rib tattoo, which reads, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."
See some of her steamy photos taken by James Macari here:
Fox joined the company as co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador in 2016. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress posted the news with a picture of her "spirit guide" Marilyn Monroe in September of that year.
Ever since then, Fox has showed behind-the-scenes photos of her work with the brand. She also modeled a few looks in August.
In addition, the actress strutted her stuff in a sexy black, beaded and fringed gown during the Liverpool Insurgentes department store's Fashion Fest autumn/winter 2017 fashion show at the Frontón México in Mexico City.
Besides being a total boss, Fox is a mother to three children: Noah Shannon Green, 4, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, 1. She is also married to actor Brian Austin Green.
Love Fox's look? Fans can shop her collection in November and visit fredericks.com to shop sexy Halloween costumes today.
