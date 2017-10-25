Megan Fox Models Lingerie in Steamy Frederick's of Hollywood Campaign

Megan Fox showed some skin in a sexy new Frederick of Hollywood advertising campaign.

The Transformers star modeled a few lacy numbers for the lingerie brand's holiday 2017 collection. According to an official press release, the collection features an array of items, including bodysuits, chemises, corsets, robes, bras and panties. It also revealed that this is Fox's first design collaboration.

In the photos, Fox modeled a variety of ensembles in several colors, including black, blue and red. Fans can also spot her famous rib tattoo, which reads, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

See some of her steamy photos taken by James Macari here: