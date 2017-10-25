Kevin Sorbo Alleges Gianni Versace Sexually Harassed Him in the Early 1990s

Getty Images
Kevin Sorbo is claiming he experienced an unwanted sexual advancement from the late Gianni Versace in the early '90s.
The actor—known for starring on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys—opened up about the incident on The Adam Carolla Show podcast Tuesday while discussing Harvey Weinstein's scandal.
"I've got my sexual harassment story," Sorbo told Carolla, recalling how Versace approached him in Italy where he was modeling at the time. "He wanted to meet me because of my height. At 6-foot, 3-inches, he wanted me to do fashion shows with these 6-foot tall women."
Sorbo went on to explain how Versace invited him to several dinner parties with major names, including Sophia Loren, Richard Gere and more. However, as the invites continued, the number of attendees got smaller, and he eventually ended up at a dinner alone with the fashion mogul.
Versace began the dinner by telling Sorbo he wanted him to model in the brand's fashion commercials, but Sorbo said he proceeded by making a sexual advancement.
"All of a sudden, his hand goes up my leg," Sorbo recalled, before he asked Versace, "Dude, you know I'm straight?"
Sorbo said Versace responded with, "This is why I like you. You're not a girly man. You are a man's man...In life, you must f--k everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy and the girl."
The actor said he told Versace he didn't follow that kind of lifestyle, but the designer argued he could "build a bridge" between them.
"The bridge was never built," Sorbo admitted. "And I never got the campaign. I got four free dinners."
E! News has reached out to Versace representatives for comment.