How the Riverdale Bromance Between KJ Apa and Charles Melton Works On Screen and Off

There's a new bromance brewing on Riverdale, both on the show and in real life.

If you follow either KJ Apa or Charles Melton on Instagram, you've already seen the love between these two "boyos" as New Zealander Apa often refers to them. They're sometimes having coffee, sometimes just messing around, and most often, they're working out.

Melton replaced Ross Butler as Riverdale's new Reggie (because Butler is a regular on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why) over the summer, and Apa says he and Melton connected "almost immediately," even teaching each other new languages.

"He teaches me Korean and I teach him Samoan," Apa says, and Melton tells us that Apa calls him "hyeong," "which is like 'big brother' in Korean."

"We're very similar," Apa tells E! News. "We're very competitive as well, and you can tell a lot about a person by how hard they work in the gym. I think it's awesome to be able to play with someone who works out as hard as you do."