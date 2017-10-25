EXCLUSIVE!

A Bad Moms Christmas' Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn Play Hilarious Game of "Never Have I Ever"

  By
  &

by Jess Cohen |

The stars of A Bad Moms Christmas are revealing major secrets in a game of "Never Have I Ever."

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn all sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and dished about dancing on bars and drinking with their moms in the must-see game.

When asked if they've ever danced on a bar, Kunis and Hahn both said they have while Bell said she's never. "Oh I danced on a bar with my mom," Kunis shared. "But it was a very low bar...like it was a small, low bar."

Read

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Get Real About Marriage, Kids and Holiday Traditions

Kunis also revealed that she and her mom get drunk together "all the time." She dished, "I mean it takes my mom one glass of wine let me be clear about something, she's a lightweight."

When the trio was asked if they've ever drunk texted, Bell replied "of course" and Hahn laughed, "That's like when I text."

Watch the video above to see the co-stars reveal if they've ever said "I love you" first and if they've ever gotten drunk before noon!

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Nov. 1.

