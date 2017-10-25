Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Vincent Herbert

It's over between Tamar Braxton and husband Vincent Herbert.

The TV personality and singer has filed for divorce from her husband, just one month before their ninth anniversary.

The two, who have been together since 2003, share one child, son Logan Herbert, 4.

"At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert," her rep told People on Wednesday. "Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone's love and prayers."

Before news of the divorce was made public, Braxton posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which read, "Dear God... I'm ready."

Last year, there were multiple reports that the two were having marital problems, which they never confirmed.