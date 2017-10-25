Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Is Pregnant! The Platinum Life Stars ''So Excited'' to Be Expecting Second Child Together

The Platinum Life is getting even sweeter for Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith!

E! News can exclusively confirm that the 38-year-old singer and his wife Crystal, star of E!'s new series The Platinum Life, are expecting their second child together.

"We are so excited!" the pregnant businesswoman tells E! News. "This definitely wasn't in the plan and we weren't trying at all!"

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Crystal welcomed their first child together, son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., back in May 2016, just one month after they got married in L.A. The duo is also parents to son Mason Evan and daughter Madilyn Grace from Ne-Yo's previous relationship.