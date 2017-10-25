Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

It was a sibling outing for Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson.

The brother-sister duo made a rare public appearance together on Tuesday and attended the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation and mother2mother dinner at Ron Burke's Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris, 19, and Prince, 20, held hands as they posed for pictures. The daughter of the legendary pop singer Michael Jackson wore a long, off-the-shoulder dress from Zac Posen Resort 2018 and accessorized her look with layered bracelets and necklaces. She was styled by Sonia Young. Her brother wore a sharp black blazer, crisp white button-down and jeans.