Former WWE Wrestler Stops Suicidal Woman From Jumping Off a Bridge: "I'm Really Glad I Saved a Life"

You never know when you're about to save a life. Just ask professional wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr.
The former WWE competitor and Canadian native took to Facebook this week after stopping a stranger from jumping off of a bridge in Calgary. As he explained on his social media page, "I saw a girl crying and hanging off the bridge with someone trying to talk to her. I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl. And she was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer. With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances."
As he explained online, Smith used his experience in grappling to pull her up from where she was hanging off. "She was crying and said she just wanted a hug," he described. However, her gun made him apprehensive. "As much as I wanted to hug her, I told her I couldn't hug her because she said she had a gun and then she squirmed and demanded I get off her."
He continued, "I told her, 'Miss your not going to move unless I want you to. I'm an expert grappler and your not going to shoot me. We will get you help. Life is a precious thing and I'm here to help to help you."
According to the wrestling pro, police eventually arrived and thanked him for his help. Police confirmed Smith's account and said they took the woman to a hospital.
"I'm really glad I saved a life. Life is a precious thing folks. Never take it for granted," he concluded in his post. "I'm glad I was at service to help somebody today and my years of grappling came into play. I really believe if I wasn't there and been able to grab her she would have jumped."