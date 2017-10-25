Will & Grace Star Sean Hayes Reveals Health Scare After Recent Hospitalization

Sean Hayes managed to make an emergency room visit sound hilarious.
During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's daytime couch Wednesday, the Will & Grace funny man revealed he was actually supposed to sit down for an interview weeks ago, but had to reschedule because of a health emergency.
"I went to bed at night and all the sudden I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach," he described. "I went to the E.R. and thank God I did." Turns out Hayes' small intestine had burst open and was "poisoning" his body. Of course, Hayes made light of the scary situation. "They went in there and they clipped off the bad part and put it back together with like a chip clip, you know?"
After the laparoscopic procedure, the star was heavily medicated. "They put you on so many drugs, youre like high out of your mind," he said. So, that might explain why he didn't notice his butt was out of his hospital gown as he took laps around the hospital. Oops!
Fortunately for our entertainment, Hayes brought back a game for him and Ellen to play involving the breathing exercisers you've probably seen in the hospital. "Let's play the game and whoever can suck their balls the hardest wins," he instructed DeGeneres. "You suck, not blow?" she retorted.
"Of course, I'd have to teach her," the actor quipped back. The entire exchange had the host laughing to the point of tears.
After Hayes beat her in a round of the game, he comforted DeGeneres. "Look, it doesn't matter who won, as long as we both suck."