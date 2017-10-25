Halle Berry Crushes James Corden in Epic Drop the Mic Rap Battle

Halle Berry knows how to throw down.

The Oscar-winning actress obliterated James Corden in the premiere episode of Drop the Mic—a show in which celebrities face off in a comedic rap battle.

Corden started off the battle by throwing a few light lyrical punches, taking aim at her 2004 flop Catwoman and her 2001 film Swordfish. Berry, however, showed no mercy.

"I'm glad Swordfish was to your satisfaction. It's probably the only time your d-ck has seen some action," she rapped. "Yes, everybody knows Catwoman tanked, but I took Kingsman to the mother f-ckin' bank."