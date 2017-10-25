Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Take North West and Penelope Disick to Disneyland and Meet Characters From Beauty and the Beast

It's a jolly holiday, all right!

On Tuesday, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The E! reality stars were joined by pals Larsa Pippen (with daughter Sophia Pippen) and Tracy Nguyen Romulus (with daughter Ryan Romulus) and were given the VIP treatment, complete with a private tour guide and park hopper passes. They documented their day on social media, of course, giving fans major FOMO.

Kourtney shared several pictures and videos from Disney California Adventure, giving her followers glimpses of Paradise Pier, Radiator Springs Racers and Soarin' Around the World; Kim and Larsa also shared videos on the latter attraction. At one point, as the group "soared" over an island scene, Kim was overheard telling her 4-year-old daughter, "I think Moana lives here!"