Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Is Officially Dating Javi Marroquin

Love is in the air for Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin. In a recent interview with People, Marroquin revealed that he and DeJesus are dating.

"We are dating," Marroquin told the magazine. "We've been friends for a while and we weren't in a rush."

Neither DeJesus nor MTV responded to People's request for comment. However, DeJesus and Marroquin have been giving off coupley vibes via their social media accounts. Marroquin even used the hashtag #Bae in a picture of him and DeJesus and the mother of two used the same term of endearment on Twitter.