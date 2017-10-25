Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus Is Officially Dating Javi Marroquin

Instagram
Love is in the air for Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin. In a recent interview with People, Marroquin revealed that he and DeJesus are dating.
"We are dating," Marroquin told the magazine. "We've been friends for a while and we weren't in a rush."
Neither DeJesus nor MTV responded to People's request for comment. However, DeJesus and Marroquin have been giving off coupley vibes via their social media accounts. Marroquin even used the hashtag #Bae in a picture of him and DeJesus and the mother of two used the same term of endearment on Twitter.
It looks like their romance has been building for a while. In September, Marroquin posted a picture of him and DeJesus at Tao Downtown Restaurant and Nightclub. And as People pointed out, the proud father took his kids to Florida to visit DeJesus and her sister Brittney, and it looks like they squeezed in some fun time at the waterpark.
Marroquin was previously married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The two share a son, Lincoln, and Marroquin served as stepfather to Lowry's son Isaac, whom she shares with the child's biological father Jo Rivera. Lowry gave birth to a third child this summer. The child's father is Chris Lopez.
Lowry and Marroquin tied the knot in 2012 but divorced a few years later. The former couple are currently starring on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars and are figuring out how to co-parent after their divorce.
There were also rumors that Lowry cheated on Marroquin while they were together; however, she previously told E! News that those rumors were a "misconception" and just "good TV."
