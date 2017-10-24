Lady Gaga, Rob Lowe, Seth MacFarlane and More Stars Attend the 2017 World Series

The world of entertainment and sports is colliding at the 2017 World Series.
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros came face-to-face for the final round of the MLB playoffs.
Because Game 1 was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, several stars were able to make the trip and support their favorite team. Spoiler alert: Many couldn't help but bleed blue for the home team.
Loyal Dodger fans including George Lopez, Rob Lowe and Mario Lopez were able to get fans pumped up before game time. Others like Lady Gaga were simply thrilled to experience a close game with old friends.
While the Dodgers ultimately walked away with a big win, this World Series is just getting started.
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium where a whole new crop of celebrities are expected to attend.
And you better believe pop culture fans will be on Kate Upton watch as her fiancé Justin Verlander prepares to hit the mound and pitch in a future game.
Until then, take a look at just some of the stars who are enjoying the World Series suspense in our gallery below.
Lady Gaga
"When you got the best seat in the house," the Grammy winner shared on Twitter. "Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4."
Seth MacFarlane
"They told me this was Sound of Music Live, but the World Series is cool too," the actor joked from his good seats at Dodger Stadium.
Rob Lowe
"Back with the best seat mate EVER! This is how I will listen to game one of #theworldseries @dodgers," the actor shared while posing for a picture with legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully.
Mario Lopez
"Nico & I gettin the crowd hyped! @Dodgers," the actor shared on Instagram before Game 1 kicked off.
MLB Photos Via Getty Images.
Jerry Seinfeld
And the crowd goes nuts! The Hollywood actor can't help but get on his feet when the Dodgers take the lead in Game 1.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
George Lopez
Bleeding blue! The comedian pumps up the crowd before the first pitch is thrown on game day.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Ken Jeong
The Hangover star brings the energy and enthusiasm to Dodger Stadium.
Magic Johnson
"My incredible staff surprised me today in their @dodgers gear. World series bound!" the Dodgers co-owner shared on Instagram before watching Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
Game 2 of the 2017 World Series airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST only on Fox.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!