Lady Gaga, Rob Lowe, Seth MacFarlane and More Stars Attend the 2017 World Series

The world of entertainment and sports is colliding at the 2017 World Series.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros came face-to-face for the final round of the MLB playoffs.

Because Game 1 was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, several stars were able to make the trip and support their favorite team. Spoiler alert: Many couldn't help but bleed blue for the home team.

Loyal Dodger fans including George Lopez, Rob Lowe and Mario Lopez were able to get fans pumped up before game time. Others like Lady Gaga were simply thrilled to experience a close game with old friends.

While the Dodgers ultimately walked away with a big win, this World Series is just getting started.