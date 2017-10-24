Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Get Real About Marriage, Kids and Holiday Traditions

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell are dishing about family life!
The Bad Moms Christmas actresses and co-star Kathryn Hahn sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News and talked about everything from marriage to their kids to holiday traditions.
While talking about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, 34-year-old Kunis shared that she doesn't get annoyed with her husband. "My husband does not annoy me," Kunis told us.
Bell then replied that she was "just gonna say the same thing" about her husband Dax Shepard.
Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn Experience a Holiday From Hell in A Bad Moms Christmas Red Band Trailer
"He really doesn't," Kunis continued, "I don't know if this happens later, we've only been married for a handful of years, you know it's very much in the honeymoon phase."
The actress then shared that her and Kutcher "still really love and like each other daily."
Kunis gushed to us, "I have an unbelievable partner in crime, I really do and I'm so grateful for it every single day."
So sweet!
Watch the videos above to see the co-stars talk marriage, family and holiday traditions!
A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Nov. 1.