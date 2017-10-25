How Gwyneth Paltrow Turned Starting a Lifestyle Brand Into the Logical Next Step for Celebrities

Stewart wasn't being catty (or too catty). It is impossible to do everything at the same time, plus backward and in heels. Not every site is going to be sustainable for the long haul—as Paltrow most certainly intends goop to be, doubling down at every turn.

While her movie-star status isn't going anywhere, she's all in these days on goop while her acting career is on the back burner. (With her slate otherwise clear, she remains devoted to the Marvel Universe—she's played Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's love interest and voice of reason, since the original Iron Man in 2008 and is listed on IMDb as onboard for the next Avengers movie—not to be confused with Avengers: Infinity Wars, out May 4, which she is also in).

A couple of years ago, Paltrow rejected the notion that she and Alba, Lively and Witherspoon were all attempting to do something similar and were therefore competing. "People are grasping at straws to tie us together and I get it, because it makes a good story, but I'm slightly offended by this sort of generalization that happens with myself and Jessica and Reese and Blake," she told Time. "Yes, there are similarities. But there aren't stories in Time written saying, 'Wow, look at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who did x, y, and z!'" (Though since she brought it up, there's totally a fitness section on his website.)

At least at first, however, they were similarly banking on their celebrity to get their businesses—however different they may be—off the ground. Then of course it's up to the individual products themselves. Alba's Honest Co., for instance, attracted $100 million in venture capital funding in 2015, and the brand—which now encompasses everything from cleaning products to diapers to makeup—was said to be worth an estimated $1.7 billion. Witherspoon attracted $17 million in funding to launch Draper James online in 2015, she's since opened several storefronts and, combining that with the goings-on at her Type A Films, she was named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business for 2017.

No one here is pitting these ladies against each other—rather, we're merely noting that Paltrow helped inspire with her own, ultimately inimitable, brand.