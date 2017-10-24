Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Settles With Porsche in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

It's been almost four years since the world lost Paul Walkerin high-speed car crash while he was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT.
Three years and 11 months after the actor's death, his 18-year-old daughter Meadow Walker is still missing her father, but one important chapter has come to a close—her wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche has finally been settled. According to docs obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was settled with the German car company on Oct. 16.
The terms of the settlement are confidential, but the docs state that now that a settlement has been reached, both parties have requested for a dismissal of the suit.
According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Meadow and her lawyers alleged that the Porsche Carrera GT "lacked safety features...that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash."
The suit alleged that Porsche knew that the specific car in Paul's case "had a history of instability and control issues." The company, however, reportedly "failed to install its electronic stability control system, which is specifically designed to protect against the swerving actions inherent in hyper-sensitive vehicles of this type."
For those who don't recall, law enforcement ruled the cause of the crash was a result of speeding at rates between 80 and 93 MPH. However, according to the lawsuit, Paul's driver Roger Rodas may have only been going between 63 and 71 MPH when he lost control.
The lawsuit alleged that a "defective" seat belt prevented Paul from escaping the vehicle before it caught on fire and that he was burned alive as a result.
"The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car," Meadow's lawyer Jeff Milam said in a statement to E! News in 2015. "It doesn't belong on the street. And we shouldn't be without Paul Walker or his friend, Roger Rodas."
Meadow was awarded $10.1 million by the estate of Rodas in 2016.
At the time, Milam released the following statement on behalf of his client, "The amount paid by the estate of Roger Rodas into a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what her father would have earned as an international movie star had his life not tragically been cut short."
His statement continued, "Through his estate, Mr. Rodas, the driver of the car, took partial responsibility for the crash. Meadow's lawsuit against Porsche AG—a $13 billion corporation—intends to hold the company responsibly for producing a vehicle that was defective and caused Paul Walker's death."
It appears as if that's just what Milam did.