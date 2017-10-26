Jennifer Lawrence's Luxe Life: All the Ways Hollywood's Most Relatable Star Indulges in the Finer Things

Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence is a cool girl. Jennifer Lawrence is one of us. Jennifer Lawrence will come over to your house and drink beer with you and then prank call the pizza delivery guy.
At least that's what her fans believe.
The Oscar-winning actress has long been known for her down-to-earth spirit, her total regular-ness, her status as a different kind of celebrity who watches the Housewives and doesn't buy into all that industry junk. And that's all totally true. But she's also an A-list celebrity and one of the most famous people on the planet, so try as she might to be ordinary, it doesn't always happen. In fact, behind her laid back facade is a life of glamour that is as aspirational and enviable as any of her peers.
It all starts at home. Jennifer Lawrence might seem like the kind of woman who has a crash pad covered in Real Housewives posters, and who could blame her? Her real life digs are slightly different, though. Her main home is a sprawling Beverly Hills compound (sprawling to the tune of 5,500 square feet) in a gated community that happens to be crawling with other big-name celebs (Ellen DeGeneres was also a previous owner of the house).
She bought the place for a whopping $8 million in 2014, just as her fame was starting to skyrocket. A guard keeps watch outside the neighborhood's gates, ensuring the safety of residents like Cameron Diazand Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Thanks to a 2015 Vogue interview that was conducted in the mansion's kitchen, it's known that the "convincingly faux-Tuscan villa" comes complete with five bedrooms, a gym, a theater and a glam room. She hired decorators from her native Louisville to outfit the space in the items that she used to ogle as a little girl, and she once threw a party that included Kris Jenner presented her with a personalized cake.
When she's in New York, Jennifer rests her head on a (presumably very luxurious) bed in the Tribeca loft that she purchased for over $9 million. That condo is also in a celebrity heavy enclave—Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively live in the building that is billed as one of the most paparazzi-proof in the city. JLaw's unit boasts an elevator that opens directly into the apartment, a bathroom (complete with soaking tub and steam shower) that would be at home in any of the world's finest hotels and access to a 5,000-square-foot roof terrace. This spring, while she was abroad filming Red Sparrow, she rented the unit out for over $27,000 per month.
To shuttle Lawrence back and forth between her two homes and all of the international filming locations and extravagant press tour stops (she's frequently in London, Paris and the like), she travels like, well, a queen. The actress has made no secret of her love for flying private, whether it's divulging to Conan O'Brien that she gets what appears to be a Queen-sized bed to shuttle her to promotional appearances for the final Hunger Games or not-so-sarcastically admitting to Vogue that PJs, as they're often called, are her one big indulgence.
"I have such a hard time flying commercial," she told the magazine. "I always want to—it's cheaper, it's easier—but there can be 300 lovely people at the gate and one crazy person who ruins it for everyone, so flying private is great because I don't have to worry."
Of course, ever the immensely likable and self-aware actress, she added a deadpan, "Is that relatable enough for you?"
Then there's the way she looks while she's doing said travel: In a word, pretty flawless. (Okay, two words, but whatever). She has her infamous (and multi-million-dollar) deal with fashion house Christian Dior, which ensures that she is dressed to the nines at every red carpet and sitting front row at all the best shows in Paris. Getting hooked up with free designer duds for press tours and other promotional appearances is pretty much par for the course in the life of a young star, but not everyone has such intimate access to such a high-end brand.
And Lawrence is certainly no schlub when she dresses herself. She's regularly decked out in luxury pieces and has perfected the airport-terminal-as-runway strategy. She's typically donning brands like Ulla Johnson, rag & bone (that tan fedora she favors while flying can be yours for a few hundred dollars), Valentino (that studded bag you've probably been ogling), Alexander Wang, and who could forget when she wore a $3,000 Alberta Ferreti shearling coat for a stroll through Central Park. Basically, she's a walking Barneys model and her fans would be hard-pressed to find her looking even remotely un-fashionable.
When she's not filming or promoting a movie or attending a glamorous event, Lawrence is most likely preparing for all of those tasks. Much has been made of her (relatable!) love of pizza and wine and sitting on the couch watching television, but she has also spoken out to make sure that people understand she actually puts a lot of work into looking the way she does. And since she's at the top of the A-list, she gets some help from the best of the best.
Her facialist is the world-renowned (at least to us) Sonya Dakar, whose clients also include Gwyneth Paltrowand whose treatments cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars for a standard facial to a few thousand dollars for her signature pre-Oscars program. She's had a slew of personal trainers, like Dalton Wong, who got her into X-Men fighting shape. She's liable to attend daily (private) Pilates sessions with Kit Rich, an LA-based instructor.
She reportedly sees several of Hollywood's most sought-after hair masters, from veteran colorist Lorri Goddard (whose rate starts at about $500) to Jenny Cho, who styles her locks for big appearances and magazine covers. And she has a team of stylists, of course, who help her prepare for basically all of the aforementioned activities.
And, last but certainly not least, Jennifer Lawrence indulges in what is perhaps the best celebrity luxury of all: The Hot Bodyguard. Famous people have to protect themselves, so why not do it with a little eye candy if you have the spare cash? You go, Jen.