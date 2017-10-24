This Lady Gaga Wax Figure Is Going Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company
Social media is not pleased with Lady Gaga's new wax figure in Peru.
The wax figure, which shows the singer in her infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, is being called disrespectful on social media. Twitter user @tobeymonster shared pictures of the wax figure on social media and it's now been retweeted over 1200 times.
One Twitter user wrote in response to the pics, "The disrespect is too much!" While another Twitter user was confused at what they were looking at, writing, "What the actual f--k is this."
One person even mentioned legal action, asking if they can sue over the wax figure. Another Twitter user asked, "How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS?"
And this isn't the only wax figure that has gotten social media talking. Let's take a look at more celeb wax figures below.
Then tell us, what do you think about this Lady Gaga wax figure? Sound off in the comments!
Beyoncé
Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.
Beyoncé
This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.
Kendall Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.
Ryan Gosling
Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!
Kylie Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.
Zoe Saldana
Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Laverne Cox
The actress helps unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.
Alessandra Ambrosio
The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Shanghai Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.
Jason Derulo
The singer jumps with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Jason Derulo Unveiling.
Peter Dinklage
The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York
Stephen Curry
The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Miley Cyrus
The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.
Cody Simpson
The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.
Adele
The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.
Anne Hathaway
Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.
Angelina Jolie
This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Benedict Cumberbatch
The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Zayn Malik
One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.
One Direction
One Direction came face to face with their own waxworks at a Madame Tussauds exhibition.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox meets her match at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's wax doppelgänger posed in Madame Tussauds in London.
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
The couple's wax figures pose for selfies at Madame Tussauds in London.
Kim Kardashian
Madame Tussauds in London premiered a figure that changes backgrounds for selfies.
Nicki Minaj
Minaj's wax figure is modeled after her "Anaconda" music video at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.
Kate Winslet
A wax figure of actress Kate Winslet is revealed during the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 13th Annual Awards Media Center And Unveiling Of Kate Winslet Wax Figure at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Kylie Minogue
Red hot: The singer poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.
Rihanna
RiRi's statue got the Christmas treatment at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.
Adriana Lima
Two angels are better than one! The model unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.
Demi Lovato
Singer was the latest celeb to get her own figure!
Helen Mirren
The Dame was presented with her statue on her 70th birthday in London.
Sandra Bullock
You can check out Sandra's Madame Tussauds wax figure in Washington, D.C.
Charlize Theron
Madame Tussauds unveils the award-winning star's first-ever statue in Hollywood.
Ed Sheeran
This figurine has us seeing double!
Lorde
The singer tweeted her excitement over getting the Madame Tussauds treatment in 2015!
Miley Cyrus
The former Hannah Montana star gets her own recreation at the Venetian Las Vegas in honor of the "Wrecking Ball" music video.
Neil Patrick Harris
Madame Tussauds gave Neil Patrick Harris the Barney Stinson treatment in honor of How I Met Your Mother.
Taylor Swift
The "Shake It Off" singer's figure comes complete with a cheerleading uniform and pom-poms.
Jennifer Lawrence
Madame Tussauds New York unveiled this figure of J.Law as her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William & Kate Middleton
Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are displayed alongside doppelgangers of his grandparents, including the reigning female British monarch, at Madame Tussauds New York.
Prince Harry
In honor of the royal's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their brand new likeness of the Brit hunk!
Ryan Gosling
Even in wax, the actor is hotter than most of us!
Mark Zuckerberg
The Facebook founder's wax figure is barefoot.
Sandra Bullock
The Oscar winner's new figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood looks so real!
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In honor of Pitt's 50th birthday in 2013, Madame Tussauds unveiled new wax figures of the actor and his then-wife Angelina Jolie in London.
Selena Gomez
The "Come and Get It" singer gets the wax treatment at Madame Tussaud's Hollywood location.
Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively's hubby was the first ever fan-voted figure!
