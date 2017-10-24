Carson Daly's Stepfather Richard Caruso Passes Away One Month After Mom's Death

Carson Daly has experienced another heartbreaking loss in his family.
The Voice and Today show host revealed on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that his step-father Richard Caruso has died after battling bone cancer.
"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Carson wrote on Instagram. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We're grateful."
He continued, "His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He's reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers."
When the news was announced, several Today colleagues and friends expressed their well wishes on social media.
"He had so much to be proud of in his family. And you poured your heart out for him. Love and prayers," Savannah Guthrie shared in the comments section. Jenna Bush Hager added, "I am so sorry @CarsonDaly. Sending so much love."
The news comes more than a month after Carson's mom Pattie Daly Caruso passed away after suffering a heart attack at her Palm Desert, Calif., home.
When returning to work, Carson shared fond memories of his mom and revealed the news was unexpected.
"She died at 73, but she lived a life passionately twice as much," he explained. "I'm healing—still in shock, really rough loss. I've learned it's a process. I have great faith, great family, incredible friends. You guy have been unbelievable."
As Carson takes time to grieve in private, fans are remembering the kind things he said about his family in various Today show segments.
"I remember hearing his dress shoes hit our wood floor in Santa Monica as he would be leaving to work at about 5:00 in the morning. Every day, I would wake up and go, ‘Wow, there's Dad, going to work,'" he said. "But family meant everything to him and he worked hard to provide for us."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carson and his family during this difficult time.