Gabrielle Union is Sick of People Asking Her When She's Going to Have a Baby

Gabrielle Union gets candid in her new book about her trouble with pregnancy over the past few years.

In We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, Union dedicates an entire chapter to an issue many women face when it comes to child-bearing that she titles "Get Out of My P---y."

The star of BET's Being Mary Jane blends her well-known candor with a very raw tone when she tells readers about suffering through eight or nine miscarriages over the past three years and dedicating time and money to failed IVF procedures in the hopes of getting pregnant with NBA star husband Dwyane Wade.

When the two lovebirds married in 2014, Union became a step-mom to Wade's three boys (two sons from a previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches and one son from a brief relationship with Aja Metoyer) that's when the actress realized how much she love being around kids.