Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Hear Woman's Emotional HIV Story During "Eye Opening" Visit to Planned Parenthood

The girls are getting educated on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In this sneak peek clip from this week's episode, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit a Los Angeles Planned Parenthood clinic to learn more about the amazing work the organization does.
"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic, that's nothing like what it's like. Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me," Kim says.
"Hearing the stories for sure was eye opening," Kourtney adds.
After meeting with some counselors, the sisters meet with women whose lives have been changed by past treatment at Planned Parenthood. One of the women, Kelly, says she and her boyfriend went to get tested after having unprotected sex. During the visit, Kelly and her boyfriend both learned they were HIV positive.
"Planned Parenthood, they were compassionate and understanding and they told me you know you're life isn't over. This is manageable," Kelly says. "You can live a normal life with this. Planned Parenthood basically kept me alive."
"I'm a big fan of Planned Parenthood now," Khloe says after the emotional meeting. "Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer. I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that's what I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to do today."
